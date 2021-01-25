Hitman 3 on Xbox Series X|S to Receive Ray-Tracing Update - News

Developer IO Interactive released Hitman 3 last week and a new Xbox Wire post confirmed the game will be getting ray-tracing support on the Xbox Series X|S in a future update.

"We see Hitman as a ‘live game’ and our launch date on January 20 is just the beginning of a journey, in which we’re going to keep working on the game and adding new features," said IO Interactive chief technology officer Maurizio de Pascale.

"It’s great that the GPU in the Series X|S has hardware support for Ray-Tracing. We’ve already started working on RT technology for the renderer in our Glacier engine, and once that’s deemed ready for prime time, we’ll definitely bring it to the Series X|S hardware."

Maurizio de Pascale added, "We’re confident that the Xbox Series X|S consoles will really enable a new generation of cinematic experiences in which gameplay and storytelling blend seamlessly, with loading screens and waiting time finally relegated to bed-time stories to scare our kids."

Hitman III is available now for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via the Epic Games Store, and Google Stadia.

