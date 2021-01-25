GTAV Tops the Europe Charts - Sales

Grand Theft Auto V has topped the Europe charts for week 2, 2021, which ended January 17, 2021.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is in second place, while FIFA 21 takes third place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is in fourth place, while Red Dead Redemption 2 rounds out the top five.

Here are the top 5 best-selling titles (combined physical and digital sales) in Europe:

Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War FIFA 21 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Red Dead Redemption 2

The top 5 of weekly sales in units, based on the retail panels of GSD (Games Sales Data), complimented with digital downloads on PSN, Steam, Xbox Live from 17 countries in Europe.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD

