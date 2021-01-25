GTAV Tops the Europe Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 411 Views
Grand Theft Auto V has topped the Europe charts for week 2, 2021, which ended January 17, 2021.
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is in second place, while FIFA 21 takes third place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is in fourth place, while Red Dead Redemption 2 rounds out the top five.
Here are the top 5 best-selling titles (combined physical and digital sales) in Europe:
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- FIFA 21
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Red Dead Redemption 2
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD
More Articles
There are no comments to display.