Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tops the French Charts - Sales

/ 302 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) has taken the top spot on the French charts in week 2, 2021, according to SELL.

Ring Fit Adventure (NS) is in second place, while Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in third place. FIFA 21 (PS4) is in fourth place and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (PS4) is in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Assassin's Creed Valhalla Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Xbox Series X|S

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Immortals: Fenyx Rising

PS4 FIFA 21 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Assassin's Creed Valhalla Xbox One Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War FIFA 21 Cyberpunk 2077 Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Ring Fit Adventure Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo 3DS Animal Crossing: Happy Home Designer Animal Crossing: New Leaf Pokemon Sun PC Microsoft Flight Simulator Football Manager 2021 Cyberpunk 2077

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles