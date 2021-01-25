Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tops the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 302 Views
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) has taken the top spot on the French charts in week 2, 2021, according to SELL.
Ring Fit Adventure (NS) is in second place, while Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in third place. FIFA 21 (PS4) is in fourth place and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (PS4) is in fifth place.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Xbox Series X|S
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising
- FIFA 21
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- FIFA 21
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Ring Fit Adventure
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Animal Crossing: Happy Home Designer
- Animal Crossing: New Leaf
- Pokemon Sun
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Football Manager 2021
- Cyberpunk 2077
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
