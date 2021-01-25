Elasto Mania Remastered Announced for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Developer Elasto Mania Team announced platform motorbike game, Elasto Mania Remastered, for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. It first launched for PC in 2000 as Elasto Mania.

You can apply to be a closed beta tester here.

Here is an overview of the game:

What is Elasto Mania Remastered?

It’s the best version of Elasto Mania yet—containing all the enhancements of the current Steam version, with additional never-before-seen higher fidelity assets straight from the original creators of Elasto Mania that couldn’t be added to the game 20 years ago, and some more goodies.

The Steam release will also be updated to the Remastered version free of charge for all players.

