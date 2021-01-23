PS4 and Xbox One vs PS3 and Xbox 360 Sales Comparison - December 2020 - Sales

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

This monthly series compares the combined aligned sales of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One with the combined aligned sales of the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

Gap change in latest month: 3,060,402 - PS3 & X360

Gap change over last 12 months: 7,039,089 - PS3 & X360

Total Lead: 7,302,382 - PS4 & XOne

Total Combined PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 Sales: 156,964,136

Total Combined PlayStation 4 and Xbox One Sales: 164,266,518

In December 2020, the gap grew in favor of the combined sales of the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 when compared to the aligned launch of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in the last month by 3.06 million units. In the last 12 months, the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 have caught up by 7.04 million units. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One lead by a combined 7.30 million units.

The 86th month for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One is December 2020, while for the Xbox 360 it is December 2012 and for the PlayStation 3 it is December 2013. This does mean the holiday periods for all four consoles are lined up.

The PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in their first 86 months sold a combined 156.96 million units, while the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One have sold a combined 164.27 million units. It took until month 97 for the PS3 and Xbox 360 to sell as many units as the current PS4 and Xbox One sales.

The PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 sold a combined 173.22 million units lifetime. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are currently 8.95 million units away from surpassing the PS3 and X360.

