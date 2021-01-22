Cyberpunk 2077 Had the Biggest Digital Game Launch of All Time - Sales

After several years of waiting, CD Projekt RED released the action RPG, Cyberpunk 2077, on December 10, 2020. Despite many issues with the game it ended up selling over 13 million units worldwide as of December 20, 2020.

Cyberpunk 2077 set a new record for the biggest digital game launch of all time based on digital revenue and digital units sold, according to a report from research firm SuperData.

The game sold 10.2 million digital units, however, this figure includes digital copies that have been refunded. SuperData notes their "data shows that refunds did not substantially affect the game's aggregate sales."

80 percent of the digital sales were on PC, which SuperData says is likely due to Cyberpunk 2077 being delisted from the PlayStation Store and the poor quality of the last-generation versions of the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 launched for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, Epic Games, and GOG, and Stadia on December 10, 2020. A next-generation will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 later this year and will be a free upgrade for those that own the PS4 and Xbox One.

