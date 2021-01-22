Animal Crossing: New Horizons Most Downloaded Game on Switch in Japan in 2020 - Sales

Nintendo's Animal Crossing series has been popular, but the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons in 2020 on the Nintendo Switch sent the series to the next level in popularity with it consistently topping sales charts worldwide.

Nintendo has released its list of the top 30 most downloaded games on the Nintendo Switch in Japan in 2020, and unsurprisingly Animal Crossing: New Horizons was number one.

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics was the second most downloaded game, followed by Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! in third, Human: Fall Flat in fourth, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in fifth.

Here is the complete top 30 list:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Human: Fall Flat Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Splatoon 2 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Super Mario 3D All-Stars Minecraft The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Pikmin 3 Deluxe Overcooked 2 Among Us Pokemon Sword Together! The Battle Cats Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate Minecraft Dungeons Ni no Kuni Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin NBA 2K20 Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX eBaseball Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2020 Super Mario Party Undertale Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy – Deluxe Edition Paper Mario: The Origami King Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition Final Fantasy 7 Pokemon Shield Fitness Boxing

