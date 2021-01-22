Resident Evil 7: Biohazard to Get Next-Gen Patch, According to Insider - News

Capcom announced this week Resident Evil Village will launch on May 7 for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, as well as announcing multiplayer game, Resident Evil Re:Verse, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Video game insider Dusk Golen on Twitter mentioned there are things Capcom is doing they did not mention. He revealed that Capcom is working on a next-generation patch for Resident Evil 7: Biohazard.

This should be treated as a rumor until confirmed by Capcom.

I know VR was in at some point, I don't know the current status. To do VR they need a consistent performance for motion sickness, I guess to see. There is other things that are 100% happening they for some reason didn't mention here though, like the RE7 Next-Gen patch though. https://t.co/1zNHti0k0x — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) January 21, 2021

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard is available now on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

