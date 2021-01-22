Ring Fit Adventure Tops the Australian Charts - Sales

Ring Fit Adventure not only re-enters the top 10, but also takes first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending January 17, 2021.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is down second place, Grand Theft Auto V is in third place, Red Dead Redemption 2 is in fourth place, and Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game: Complete Edition is in fifth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Ring Fit Adventure Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game: Complete Edition Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Animal Crossing: New Horizons Assassin's Creed Valhalla Minecraft (NS) Just Dance 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

