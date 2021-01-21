Resident Evil Re:Verse is a Multiplayer Game, Announced for PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Capcom has announced multiplayer game, Resident Evil Re:Verse, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Anyone who purchases Resident Evil Village will get Resident Evil Re:Verse for free. It will also run on the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 using backward compatibility.

View the teaser trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

This thank you bonus to fans features striking comic-style visuals and sets popular Resident Evil characters against each other in four to six-player deathmatch battles in iconic Resident Evil locations. Players can choose from a fan-favorite roster, each with their own unique skillsets to master. When players are defeated in combat, their character respawns by mutating into a bioweapon to enact revenge on their foes. More information on Resident Evil Re:Verse will be shared at a later time.

