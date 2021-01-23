PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S vs Switch Launch Sales Comparison Through Week 9 - Sales

This weekly mini-series compares the aligned launch sales of the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

It should be noted the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S had a worldwide launch, while the PlayStation 5 launch was split over the course of two weeks. Also, the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017, while the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S launched during the holidays in November 2020.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S vs Switch Global:

PS5: 4,817,901 Switch: 3,073,681 XSX|S: 2,725,781

Through the first nine weeks available worldwide the PlayStation 5 is ahead of the Switch and Xbox Series X|S by a fair margin. The PS5 is ahead of the Switch by 1.74 million units and is 2.09 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S.

The PS5 has sold 4.82 million in nine weeks worldwide, while the Switch sold 3.08 million units and the Xbox Series X|S 2.73 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through nine weeks, the PlayStation 5 currently leads. The PS5 has a 45.4 percent marketshare, the Switch sits at 28.9 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 25.7 percent.

The Switch didn't reach current PS5 sales until week 22.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S vs Switch US:

PS5: 2,009,634 XSX|S: 1,562,479 Switch: 1,189,076

Through the first nine weeks available in the US the PlayStation 5 is ahead of the Switch and Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 447,155 units and is 820,558 units ahead of the Switch.

The PS5 has sold 2.01 million in nine weeks in the US, while the Xbox Series X|S sold 1.56 million units and the Switch 1.19 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through nine weeks, the PlayStation 5 currently leads. The PS5 has a 42.2 percent marketshare, the Xbox Series X|S sits at 32.8 percent, and the Switch at 25.0 percent.

The Switch didn't reach current PS5 sales until week 27 and current Xbox Series X|S sales until week 18.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S vs Switch Europe (8 weeks):

PS5: 1,688,144 Switch: 798,730 XSX|S: 705,603

The PlayStation 5 has been available for one week less than the Xbox Series X|S in Europe. After seven weeks the PS5 is ahead of the Switch by 889,414 units and is 982,541 units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S.

The PS5 has sold 1.69 million in eight weeks in Europe, while the Switch sold 0.80 million units and the Xbox Series X|S 0.71 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through eight weeks, the PlayStation 5 currently leads. The PS5 has a 52.9 percent marketshare, the Switch sits at 25.0 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 22.1 percent.

The Switch didn't reach current PS5 sales until week 30.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S vs Switch Japan:

Switch: 774,703 PS5: 279,251 XSX|S: 32,518

Through the first nine weeks available in Japan the Switch is ahead of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S by a wide margin. The Switch is ahead of the PS5 by 495,452 units and is 742,185 units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S.

The Switch has sold 774,703 units in nine weeks in Japan, while the PS5 has sold 279,251 units, and the Xbox Series X|S 32,518 units.

Looking at the marketshare through nine weeks, the Switch currently leads. The Switch has a 71.3 percent marketshare, the PS5 sits at 25.7 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 3.0 percent.

