ALTDEUS: Beyond Chronos Release Date Announced for PSVR and Steam

posted 3 hours ago

Developer MyDearest announced the virtual reality visual novel, ALTDEUS: Beyond Chronos, will launch for PC via Steam on February 19 and for PlayStation VR on April 15.

"Bringing the ALTDEUS experience to Steam and PlayStation VR means that more players can see this amazing world we spent so much time making," said MyDearest game director Haruki Kashiwakura.

"After Oculus Quest players made ALTDEUS the highest-rated game on the Oculus Store with so many great reviews, we’re confident VR fans of all kinds will enjoy diving into the future for themselves."

Here is an overview of the game:

Step into the shoes of android super-soldier Chloe in a story set 200 years after TOKYO CHRONOS. Fight to save humanity from the Meteoras, massive aliens that conquered Earth’s surface. Battle in the Makhia, giant robots designed to slay the invaders, deploying tactical defenses and wielding massive Rail Cannons in battle.

In Adventure mode, explore the planet’s last refuge, Augmented Tokyo. Get to know the residents of this underground city and take in concerts from this world’s virtual celebrity, Noa, who also serves as Chloe’s co-pilot. Discover branching paths with the help of the Libra system, which guides Chloe toward certain choices, and deploy the Ariadne system to travel back to previous decisions to alter the course of fate and uncover multiple endings in a 15 to 20 hour story.

ALTDEUS: Beyond Chronos features some of Japan’s most remarkable anime talent, with a memorable cast of characters designed by renowned character artist LAM with both English and Japanese voice acting. Notable J-Pop singers set the tone with an all-new song by ASCA (Fate/Apocrypha, Sword Art Online, TOKYO CHRONOS) called “DESIRE.” and performances by R!N Gemie (PROMARE, Attack on Titan Season 2).

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

