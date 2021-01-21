Neoverse is a Deck-Building Roguelite, Out Now for Switch and in February for PS4 - News

Publisher NeoBricks and developer Tino Gamez have released the deck-building roguelite game, Neoverse, for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop for $24.00 / £17.49 / €19.49. It will also launch for the PlayStation 4 in February. The game is out now for the Xbox One and PC via Steam.

View the Nintendo Switch launch trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Neoverse is a time warping multiverse game consisting of thrilling adventures that are packed with exciting challenges. Combining roguelite, deck-building and strategy gameplay together, Neoverse puts your skills to the test. Embark on an adventure with a cast of unique heroes to save the living realms.

Key Features:

Be the Savior of Neoverse Create your own Strategy with 300 cards and over 100 skills. Choose from three Charismatic Heroes, each with their own unique abilities and specialties. Over 70 types of Monsters to battle, each with their own skills, techniques and fighting styles. Multiple skill Combinations for each Hero. Play your way. Play for fun and adventure or take on challenging levels for more hardcore players.

Start Your Journey Across Time and Space Every adventure is different! Customize your experience with new cards each time you play. Your future destinations will depend on every decision you make. The future and beyond are legendary tales yet to be told!

An Endless Gaming Experience Strategy customization is your key to saving the Neoverse. Weave your talent tree and create your own skill combination. Switch between gear options to master the game.



