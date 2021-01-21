Conarium Out Now for Switch in Europe, Launches in North America on February 4 - News

Publisher Iceberg Interactive and developer Zoetrope Interactive announced the Lovecraftian horror adventure game, Conarium, is available now for the Nintendo Switch in Europe and will launch in North America on February 4. The game is out now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and GOG.

View the latest trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Conarium is a chilling Lovecraftian game, which follows a gripping story involving four scientists and their endeavor to challenge what we normally consider to be the “absolute” limits of nature. Inspired by H.P. Lovecraft’s novella At the Mountains of Madness, but largely set after the original story.

You, as Frank Gilman, open your eyes inside a room filled with strange, pulsating noises. Patterns of lights executing a Danse Macabre on the walls is presented by a queer device on the table. Having recalled nothing other than that you’re in Upuaut, an Antarctic base located near the South Pole, you find the place deserted and have a distinct feeling of something being terribly wrong. Somehow knowing that your memories cannot guide you enforces a strange feeling of vulnerability, a familiar yet alien sensation of being a part of a peculiar whole… Soon you will discover that having used the device during the expedition, you have died but then returned subtly changed, speaking of strange memories and of strange places. You have lost something important or gained something sinister…

Explore the Antarctic base, as well as dreams and visions. Study clues, unlock secrets but avoid macabre beings at all cost.

Powered by Unreal Engine 4, Conarium aims to bring cutting-edge visuals for a more immersive storytelling experience.

Key Features:

A deep and suspenseful homage to H P Lovecraft with many secrets and Easter eggs.

Ominous but wonderful graphics created using the Unreal 4 engine.

Multiple endings.

A haunting and atmospheric soundtrack.

