Ninjala Tops Six Million Downloads - News

/ 157 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

GungHo Online Entertainment announced the free-to-play online action battle game featuring ninja and gum, Ninjala, has surpassed six million downloads since it launched on the Nintendo Switch on June 24, 2020.

This is up from five million downloads in late August 2020, four million in the middle of August 2020, and three million in the middle of July 2020.

To celebrate the milestone, everyone who logs into the game before March 25 will get 100 Jala, the in-game currency, for free.

Here is an overview of the game:

Ninjala is an online action battle game featuring ninja and gum! Assume the role of a modern-day ninja and take part in the Ninjala tournament!

Key Features:

Ninja-Gum – Use Ninja-Gum to blow bubbles that can be tossed at your foes, craft all sorts of weapons, and dash across stages. The appearance and variety of your weapon will vary depending on the type of Ninja-Gum you use.

– Use Ninja-Gum to blow bubbles that can be tossed at your foes, craft all sorts of weapons, and dash across stages. The appearance and variety of your weapon will vary depending on the type of Ninja-Gum you use. Competitive Play – Take part in Battle Royale-style matches of up to eight players and vie for supremacy with ninja around the world. The player who earns the most points over the course of the match will be declared the winner. Score points by defeating your opponents, obtaining items, destroying drones positioned across the stage, and more. Earn extra points by taking down your opponents with an IPPON—impressive finishing techniques.

– Take part in Battle Royale-style matches of up to eight players and vie for supremacy with ninja around the world. The player who earns the most points over the course of the match will be declared the winner. Score points by defeating your opponents, obtaining items, destroying drones positioned across the stage, and more. Earn extra points by taking down your opponents with an IPPON—impressive finishing techniques. Cooperative Play – Join up with friends and take part in a 4-on-4 team battle. Cooperate with your teammates and earn more points than the opposing team to be declared the winner.

– Join up with friends and take part in a 4-on-4 team battle. Cooperate with your teammates and earn more points than the opposing team to be declared the winner. Avatar – A colorful variety of costumes and accessories from an array of unique fashion brands are available. Choose from a wide variety of avatar items which can be combined as you see fit. You can stick to one brand for a consistent look, or mix and match to create a style all your own!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles