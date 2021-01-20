Xbox Series X and PS5 Controllers Now Work on Nvidia Shield - News

The latest update for the Nvidia Shield has added support for the Xbox Series X|S controller and PlayStation 5 DualSense controller.

"Connect next-gen console controllers to your SHIELD and enjoy playing Android or GeForce NOW gaming with your favorite controller," reads the update. "To begin, start Bluetooth pairing on your SHIELD and start pairing mode on your controller.

"DualSense: Hold PlayStation and Share/Clip button until light pulses blue. Xbox Series X/S: Hold the pairing button until the Xbox button blinks."

The Nvidia Shield is an Android-based machine that lets you play games available through Google Play and with support for GeForce Now that lets you stream recent releases like Cyberpunk 2077, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and many more.

