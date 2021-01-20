God of War Developer Hiring for Unannounced Title - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 463 Views
Sony Santa Monica studio, the developer for the PlayStation 4 exclusive God of War, has posted a new job listing for an Art Director that reveals they are working on a "new unannounced title."
Last year it was announced the studio was developing a sequel to the PS4 God of War title for the PlayStation 5, which has a release window of sometime later this year.
"We are seeking an experienced Art Director for the development of a new unannounced title!" reads the job description. "Do you love collaborating to build genre-defining games? Join us as we embark on a new journey!"
🔥 HOT JOB: ART DIRECTOR 🔥— Santa Monica Studio Is Hiring (@SonySantaMonica) January 19, 2021
We are seeking an experienced Art Director for the development of a new unannounced title!
If you’ve got what it takes to guide and inspire our team to deliver best-in-class visual quality, apply here 👉 https://t.co/HBV4G97OtI #SMSCareers #Gamedev pic.twitter.com/IkzVzcvCJV
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Sony Santa Monica wasn’t in a good shape in the early PS4 days. Now though, with the immense success of God of War, they could retry making their cancelled space-themed game which sounded quite intriguing back then, or any new IP in general