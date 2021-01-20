By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
God of War Developer Hiring for Unannounced Title

by William D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 463 Views

Sony Santa Monica studio, the developer for the PlayStation 4 exclusive God of War, has posted a new job listing for an Art Director that reveals they are working on a "new unannounced title." 

Last year it was announced the studio was developing a sequel to the PS4 God of War title for the PlayStation 5, which has a release window of sometime later this year. 

"We are seeking an experienced Art Director for the development of a new unannounced title!" reads the job description. "Do you love collaborating to build genre-defining games? Join us as we embark on a new journey!"

2 Comments
Vendrom (6 hours ago)

Sony Santa Monica wasn’t in a good shape in the early PS4 days. Now though, with the immense success of God of War, they could retry making their cancelled space-themed game which sounded quite intriguing back then, or any new IP in general

AFattyGamer (6 hours ago)

Eyes on the horizon Sony.

