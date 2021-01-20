Subnautica: Below Zero Rated for Xbox Series X|S and PS5 - News

The Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) has rated Subnautica: Below Zero for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

Subnautica: Below Zero has been in Early Access on PC since early 2019 and has previously been confirmed for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. This is the first mention of a next-generation rlease.

The full release is expected sometime this year.

"This is an adventure game in which players assume the role of an explorer (Robin Ayou) on a mysterious planet," reads the summary of the game on ESRB. "From a first-person perspective, players search for clues about a family member, craft tools, build habitats, and defend themselves against predatory alien creatures. Small creatures may attack players if provoked; larger creatures can strike or bite players, causing Robin to cry out in pain. A mechanical suit with tools allows players to grab enemies and incapacitate them; aliens sometimes emit splatters of yellow liquid when hit. The words “damn” and “hell” appear in the dialogue."

