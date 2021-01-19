The Medium Trailer Asks and Answers 'What Does a Medium Do?' - News

Bloober Team has released a new trailer for the upcoming psychological horror game, The Medium, that asks and answers the question, "What Does a Medium Do?"

"Behind the thin veil that separates us from the spirit world, a Medium can find lost souls on their way to the afterlife," reads the description of the trailer. "For Marianne, helping them cross over has almost become her life's purpose. Take a look at our next Premonition video, in which we show you some of the unique skills of a Medium.

"Discover a dark mystery only a medium can solve. Explore the real world and the spirit world at the same time. Use your psychic abilities to solve puzzles spanning both worlds, uncover deeply disturbing secrets, and survive encounters with The Maw - a monster born from an unspeakable tragedy."

The Medium will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC on January 28, 2021.

