Pikmin 3 Deluxe is the Best-Selling Pikmin Game in Japan

by William D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 473 Views

The Wii U port, Pikmin 3 Deluxe, released for the Nintendo Switch on October 30 and is already the best-selling entry in the franchise in Japan with over 500,000 units sold. 

The game in roughly two months has sold 513,225 units in Japan, which tops the original Pikmin on the GameCube with 502,996 units sold. Pikmin 2 ended up selling 483,027 units in Japan. It should be noted the figure doesn't include digital sales.

Here is the list of Pikmin sales in Japan:

  1. Pikmin 3 Deluxe – 513,225
  2. Pikmin – 502,996
  3. Pikmin 2 – 483,027
  4. New Play Control! Pikmin 2 – 237,064
  5. Pikmin 3 – 232,313
  6. New Play Control! Pikmin – 170,866
  7. Hey! Pikmin – 157,007

Thanks, NintendoEverything.

PAOerfulone (1 hour ago)

I don’t really care that much for Pikmin, but this is excellent news for Pikmin fans! As it shows Nintendo that there is an audience for the franchise and it has potential if given the chance.
Hopefully this will open the door for some other dormant Nintendo IPs to make a comeback like F-Zero, Star Fox, and Earthbound.

Ryotsu PAOerfulone (28 minutes ago)

This does make sense, that with the success of a game of old Nintendo consoles it is encouraged to remove forgotten IPs instead of waiting to see if they marry a sequel

Metallox (3 hours ago)

It will reach a million in Japan someday, it's incredible to say the least.

Darwinianevolution (3 hours ago)

Makes sense, this is the first mainline Pikmin game on a handheld, and the Switch is in its way to become one of the best selling consoles in Japan. It would be weird if it wasn't the best selling one.

CaptainExplosion (4 hours ago)

If it does the same globally, then Pikmin is saved. ^^

Metallox CaptainExplosion (3 hours ago)

It most likely didn't. I mean, I'm almost totally convinced that it didn't. It's quite curious that it did so well in Japan in the first place.

UnderwaterFunktown (4 hours ago)

Glad to see it doing well. Hope it manages to do the same globally.

INCITATUSBR (4 hours ago)

I think the only missing relevant WiiU ports now are The Wind Waker HD and Twilight Princess HD

Darwinianevolution INCITATUSBR (2 hours ago)

Xenoblade Chronicles X still isn't out, though.

Ryotsu (4 hours ago)

Well, goodbye Pikmin 4

pikashoe Ryotsu (3 hours ago)

Doesn't this make pikmin 4 more likely?

Ryotsu pikashoe (3 hours ago)

No, If Pikmin 3 deluxe is so successful then Nintendo no longer needs to make Pikmin 4, the same thing will happen as with Mario Kart

Darwinianevolution Ryotsu (2 hours ago)

I don't think that's the case. Another Mario Kart would canibalize the sales and playerbase of the first one, whereas Pikmin 3 doing well might make people want a sequel.

160rmf Ryotsu (2 hours ago)

How you explain Zelda BOTW sequel?

Ryotsu 160rmf (2 hours ago)

Zelda BOTW came out at the same time on both consoles, it is not a sequel to the previous console

Kakadu18 Ryotsu (54 minutes ago)

Even if Pikmin 4 won't release on the Switch, it will come eventually because Pikmin 3 Deluxe shows, that the franchise has potential.

Ryotsu Kakadu18 (42 minutes ago)

Only when Pikmin 3 deluxe stops selling will they release Pikmin 4, perhaps on the next Nintendo console

