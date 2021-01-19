PlayStation San Diego Studio Working to Expand Existing Franchises - News

Michael Mumbauer, the former studio head and senior director at Sony's San Diego support Studio, Visual Arts, in his LinkedIn profile has provided some new information on the studio.

Visual Arts now has a AAA action-adventure team that is looking to expand upon existing PlayStation franchises, as well as creating new stories for the next-generation. The team was built by Mumbauer.

"His latest achievement is having built a brand new, all-star, AAA Action/Adventure development team for Playstation," reads Mumbauer LinkedIn profile.

"Based in San Diego and utilizing proprietary engine technology, this team was assembled to expand upon existing franchises and craft all-new stories for the next generation of gamers."

Sony has yet to formally announced the studio as a first-party developer.

