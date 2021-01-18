Xbox Has 'At Least Two' Big Unannounced AAA Games Coming in 2021, According to Rumor - News

by, posted 39 minutes ago

The biggest console exclusive coming to Xbox consoles this year has to be Halo Infinite, which will launch in late 2021. Other confirmed Xbox console exclusives coming in 2021 includes The Medium, The Gunk, CrossFireX, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Scorn, Warhammer 40K: Darktide, and more.

Windows Central's Jez Corden speaking in the Xbox Two podcast said he is aware of "at least two" big unannounced AAA games coming to Xbox this year.

It isn't known what these titles are, however, speculation has led some to think of possible unannounced Xbox console exclusives for 2021 includes Forza Horizon 5 and Wolfenstein 3.

Microsoft is in the middle of acquiring Bethesda parent company ZeniMax. The deal was announced in September 2020 and is expected to finalize sometime this year.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

