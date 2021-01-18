Animal Crossing: New Horizons Tops the French Charts in First Week of 2021 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 168 Views
Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) has taken the top spot on the French charts in week 1, 2021, according to SELL.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in second place, while Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (PS4) is in third place. Ring Fit Adventure (NS) is in fourth place and Just Dance 2021 (NS) is in fifth place.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Xbox Series X|S
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- FIFA 21
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- FIFA 21
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Ring Fit Adventure
- Animal Crossing: New Leaf
- Mario Kart 7
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Football Manager 2021
- Cyberpunk 2077
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
There are no comments to display.