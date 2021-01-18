Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Sales Top 2.5 Million Units Worldwide - News

Bandai Namco via Twitter announced sales for Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown have topped 2.5 million units worldwide.

It was also announced the 2nd Anniversary Update for the game will release on January 19. It adds new skins and emblems.

View a video of the 2nd Anniversary Update below:

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

