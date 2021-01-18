Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Sales Top 2.5 Million Units Worldwide - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 161 Views
Bandai Namco via Twitter announced sales for Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown have topped 2.5 million units worldwide.
It was also announced the 2nd Anniversary Update for the game will release on January 19. It adds new skins and emblems.
View a video of the 2nd Anniversary Update below:
【#ACE7 全世界販売本数250万本突破】— エースコンバット公式 (@PROJECT_ACES) January 18, 2021
ACE COMBAT™ 7: SKIES UNKNOWN」の全世界販売本数が250万本を突破いたしました！
世界中のエースパイロットの皆様に感謝の気持ちを込めて、記念壁紙を公開中です。https://t.co/16OxKnPb1Z
これからも応援よろしくお願い致します！#エースコンバット pic.twitter.com/uE5b97Wk7n
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.
I started playing it this week, enjoying it. Would love to see what they can do with a ps5.