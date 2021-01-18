Hitman 3 Gets Official Launch Trailer - News

IO Interactive has released the launch trailer for Hitman III ahead of the game's release on Wednesday, January 20.

Hitman III is the dramatic conclusion to the World of Assassination trilogy and takes players around the world on a globetrotting adventure to sprawling sandbox locations. Agent 47 returns as a ruthless professional for the most important contracts of his entire career. Death Awaits. Enjoy unrivalled freedom and complete your objectives as the game world reacts to everything you do. IO Interactive’s award-winning Glacier technology powers Hitman III‘s immersive game world to offer unparalleled player choice and replayability.

Become Agent 47 – Suit up for a spy-thriller adventure where all of your deadly abilities are put to the test.

– Suit up for a spy-thriller adventure where all of your deadly abilities are put to the test. Freedom of Approach – Your deadliest weapon is creativity. Unlock new gear and up your game on highly replayable missions.

– Your deadliest weapon is creativity. Unlock new gear and up your game on highly replayable missions. World of Assassination – Travel a living, breathing world, flush with shady characters and deadly opportunities.

Hitman III will launch for the Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via the Epic Games Store, and Google Stadia on January 20. Hitman III – Cloud Version will be avaialble for the Nintendo Switch.

