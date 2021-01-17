MLB The Show 21 News Coming Next Month - News

/ 408 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

The official announcement of the next entry in the annual MLB The Show series is already a fair amount later than what is typical. The official Twitter account for MLB The Show announced news on MLB The Show 21 will be released sometime in February.

This will be the first year the PlayStation exclusive series will be going multiplatform with a release on Xbox and Nintendo consoles. Sony extended its MLB license in 2020, but the extension said the series must go multiplatform starting in 2021.

MLB The Show 21 news coming in February. — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) January 15, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles