FIFA 21 Tops the New Zealand Charts in First Week of 2021 - Sales

/ 139 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

FIFA 21 is in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending January 10, 2021.

Grand Theft Auto V is in second place, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is in third place, Red Dead Redemption 2 is in fourth place, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla is in fifth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

FIFA 21 Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Red Dead Redemption 2 Assassin's Creed Valhalla NBA 2K21 Tekken 7 Immortals: Fenyx Rising Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Rainbow Six Siege

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles