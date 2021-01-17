PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S vs Switch Launch Sales Comparison Through Week 8 - Sales

This weekly mini-series compares the aligned launch sales of the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

It should be noted the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S had a worldwide launch, while the PlayStation 5 launch was split over the course of two weeks. Also, the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017, while the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S launched during the holidays in November 2020.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S vs Switch Global:

PS5: 4,657,029 Switch: 2,815,056 XSX|S: 2,522,023

Through the first eight weeks available worldwide the PlayStation 5 is ahead of the Switch and Xbox Series X|S by a fair margin. The PS5 is ahead of the Switch by 1.84 million units and is 2.13 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S.

The PS5 has sold 4.66 million in eight weeks worldwide, while the Switch sold 2.82 million units and the Xbox Series X|S 2.52 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through eight weeks, the PlayStation 5 currently leads. The PS5 has a 46.6 percent marketshare, the Switch sits at 28.2 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 25.2 percent.

The Switch didn't reach current PS5 sales until week 21.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S vs Switch US:

PS5: 1,962,361 XSX|S: 1,422,675 Switch: 1,084,031

Through the first eight weeks available in the US the PlayStation 5 is ahead of the Switch and Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 539,686 units and is 878,330 units ahead of the Switch.

The PS5 has sold 1.96 million in eight weeks in the US, while the Xbox Series X|S sold 1.42 million units and the Switch 1.08 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through eight weeks, the PlayStation 5 currently leads. The PS5 has a 43.9 percent marketshare, the Xbox Series X|S sits at 31.8 percent, and the Switch at 24.3 percent.

The Switch didn't reach current PS5 sales until week 26 and current Xbox Series X|S sales until week 15.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S vs Switch Europe (7 weeks):

PS5: 1,629,814 Switch: 755,479 XSX|S: 670,070

The PlayStation 5 has been available for one week less than the Xbox Series X|S in Europe. After seven weeks the PS5 is ahead of the Switch by 874,335 units and is 959,744 units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S.

The PS5 has sold 1.63 million in six weeks in Europe, while the Switch sold 0.75 million units and the Xbox Series X|S 0.67 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through seven weeks, the PlayStation 5 currently leads. The PS5 has a 53.4 percent marketshare, the Switch sits at 24.7 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 21.9 percent.

The Switch didn't reach current PS5 sales until week 29.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S vs Switch Japan:

Switch: 698,869 PS5: 268,042 XSX|S: 32,406

Through the first eight weeks available in Japan the Switch is ahead of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S by a wide margin. The Switch is ahead of the PS5 by 430,827 units and is 666,463 units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S.

The Switch has sold 698,869 units in eight weeks in Japan, while the PS5 has sold 268,042 units, and the Xbox Series X|S 32,406 units.

Looking at the marketshare through eight weeks, the Switch currently leads. The Switch has a 69.9 percent marketshare, the PS5 sits at 26.8 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 3.3 percent.

