Nintendo Switch Accounted for 87% of Consoles Sold in Japan in 2020

The Nintendo Switch was by far the biggest console in Japan in 2020, accounting for 87 percent of the consoles sold in the land of the rising sun. This is according to Famitsu figures.

6.85 million Nintendo Switch consoles were sold in Japan last year, with the normal Switch model selling 3.9 million units and the Switch Lite selling just over two million units.

The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with 543,000 units, followed by the PlayStation 5 with 255,000 units sold.

When it comes to Software sales the top 10 was dominated by Nintendo Switch games. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) was easily the best-selling game of 2020 with 6,378,103 units sold.

Ring Fit Adventure (NS) was the second best-selling game with 1.59 million units sold, followed by Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa Heisei Reiwa mo Teiban! (NS), which sold 1.23 million units.

No other game in the top 10 crossed the one million mark. Final Fantasy VII Remake (PS4) comes in fourth place with 949,379 units sold. Pokémon Sword / Shield (NS) is in fifth with 892,456 units sold.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Japan in 2020:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) - 6,378,103 Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) - 1,591,366 Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa Heisei Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami) - 1,233,023 Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix) - 949,379 Pokémon Sword / Shield (Pokemon Company) - 892,456 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) - 798,174 Super Smash Bros Ultimate (Nintendo) - 560,122 Minecraft: Switch Edition (Microsoft) - 556,982 Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) - 519,649 Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Nintendo) - 492,620

