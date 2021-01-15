Hitman III – Cloud Version Launches January 20 for Switch - News

Developer IO Interactive announced Hitman III – Cloud Version will launch for the Nintendo Switch on January 20, which is the same day as the non-cloud version on the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store.

HITMAN 3 on Nintendo Switch arrives 20 January! The World of Assassination awaits... pic.twitter.com/IHVDEZwQbw — IO Interactive (@IOInteractive) January 15, 2021

Here is an overview of the game:

Hitman III is the dramatic conclusion to the World of Assassination trilogy and takes players around the world on a globetrotting adventure to sprawling sandbox locations. Agent 47 returns as a ruthless professional for the most important contracts of his entire career. Death Awaits. Enjoy unrivalled freedom and complete your objectives as the game world reacts to everything you do. IO Interactive’s award-winning Glacier technology powers Hitman III‘s immersive game world to offer unparalleled player choice and replayability.

Key Features:

Become Agent 47 – Suit up for a spy-thriller adventure where all of your deadly abilities are put to the test.

– Suit up for a spy-thriller adventure where all of your deadly abilities are put to the test. Freedom of Approach – Your deadliest weapon is creativity. Unlock new gear and up your game on highly replayable missions.

– Your deadliest weapon is creativity. Unlock new gear and up your game on highly replayable missions. World of Assassination – Travel a living, breathing world, flush with shady characters and deadly opportunities.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

