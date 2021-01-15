Hitman III – Cloud Version Launches January 20 for Switch - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 341 Views
Developer IO Interactive announced Hitman III – Cloud Version will launch for the Nintendo Switch on January 20, which is the same day as the non-cloud version on the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store.
HITMAN 3 on Nintendo Switch arrives 20 January! The World of Assassination awaits... pic.twitter.com/IHVDEZwQbw— IO Interactive (@IOInteractive) January 15, 2021
Here is an overview of the game:
Hitman III is the dramatic conclusion to the World of Assassination trilogy and takes players around the world on a globetrotting adventure to sprawling sandbox locations. Agent 47 returns as a ruthless professional for the most important contracts of his entire career. Death Awaits. Enjoy unrivalled freedom and complete your objectives as the game world reacts to everything you do. IO Interactive’s award-winning Glacier technology powers Hitman III‘s immersive game world to offer unparalleled player choice and replayability.
Key Features:
- Become Agent 47 – Suit up for a spy-thriller adventure where all of your deadly abilities are put to the test.
- Freedom of Approach – Your deadliest weapon is creativity. Unlock new gear and up your game on highly replayable missions.
- World of Assassination – Travel a living, breathing world, flush with shady characters and deadly opportunities.
This needs to stop. If Witcher 3 could run natively on Switch there's no reason any other game can't.
I imagine Hitman III has quite a lot more NPCs than The Witcher 3, which is probably very taxing on the CPU. You can typically scale down graphics without hurting gameplay, but scaling down NPCs (either their amount or AI)? That's going to hurt and there's not necessarily much you can do to get around that. In this case, it's probably either the cloud version or the 'use your imagination' version.
How much time and effort went into getting it to work? That was also a 2015 game, not a 2021 game.
You absolutely can't compare say "the witcher 3" and Control for example. The switch could never run control at anywhere acceptable terms without it being a cloud version.
Thanks to the wonderful edit system I can now change 2014 to 2015. Thanks for all the hard work team!
You guys were probably the same people who thought the Switch could never handle the Witcher 3 and it did. Also Witcher 3 is a 2015 game and not a 2014 game, but even than Age doesn't even matter much since its still running on the exact PS4 and Xbox One hardware.
Plus, COD was brought to the DS from the Xbox 360, enough said. Thats equivalent to bringing the PS3 version of Modern Warfare 3 to the PS1. If there's a will there's a way.