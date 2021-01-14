Super Nintendo World Opening Postponed Following State of Emergency - News

by, posted 2 hours ago

The opening for the Super Nintendo World land at Universal Studios Japan has once again been delayed. The land at the theme park was set to open on February 4th after it was originally going to open in Summer 2020 alongside the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics.

The number of COVID cases has begun to rise in Japan once again and the Osaka region has once again been closed in a state of emergency.

"As a result of careful consideration of the current situation from various aspects when issuing the 'State of Emergency' to Osaka Prefecture on 13th January, the new area 'Super Nintendo World' scheduled for 4th February ... will be postponed after the state of emergency is lifted," reads a post on Universal Studios Japan website and translated by Eurogamer.

"We sincerely apologise to all the guests and stakeholders who are looking forward to the opening. The opening date will be decided and announced after the 'state of emergency' is lifted."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

