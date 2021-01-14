The Medium Gets Live-Action Trailer - News

Bloober Team has released a live-action trailer for the upcoming psychological horror game, The Medium.

"The Medium is a game with a very strong narrative backbone," said writer and creative Producer Tomasz Baginski. "The most important thing for me was to understand what the essence of this story is, who its heroes are and its tone. The task was to lean as hard as possible on the emotional side of the story while trying to keep as many of the twists as possible a secret. The script is supposed to build a certain mood rather than reveal a story."

Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno added, "The Medium is our biggest and most ambitious project to date. When we thought who could write a live action trailer for the game, Tomasz Baginski quickly became the most natural choice. After all, his Oscar-nominated The Cathedral was also inspired by the art of Zdzislaw Beksinski, just like the spirit world in our game. I’m personally very happy that we could create something together."

View the live-action trailer below:

The Medium will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC on January 28, 2021.

