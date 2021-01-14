Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise Ships 500,000 Units - Sales

Publisher Imagineer announced Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise has shipped over 500,000 units. The figure includes digital sales.

Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise launches for the Nintendo Switch in Japan on December 3, 2020, and on December 4 worldwide.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Work out at home and punch to the beat.

Jab, uppercut, dodge, and more to catchy pop tunes in this rhythmic boxing game! Pass a Joy-Con controller to an exercise buddy and box to the beat together.

Customize your workout with the help of a virtual instructor.

Choose from nine virtual instructors, select a challenge level from light to heavy and have a workout prepared for you by your trainer, or create one all by yourself from scratch in Free Training. Check out detailed examples, practice specific moves, and receive helpful feedback from your instructor to get the most out of your workout

Key Features:

Whatever difficulty you play on, you can revisit specific exercises for practice or watch detailed examples to observe perfect form.

Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise is a way to get in a guided workout, track your activity, and listen to some popular, upbeat jams.

