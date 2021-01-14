Curse of the Dead Gods Launches February 23 for Consoles and PC - News

Publisher Focus Home Interactive and developer Passtech Games announced the roguelite action game, Curse of the Dead Gods, will leave Early Access and launch on February 23 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

View the release date reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

You seek untold riches, eternal life, divine powers—it leads to this accursed temple, a seemingly-infinite labyrinth of bottomless pits, deadly traps, and monsters.

Use Weapons, The Environment, Your Brains, and Skills to Defeat the Temple – Collect mystical Relics and an arsenal of weapons to make yourself unstoppable. Battle through hordes of enemies in dark, cavernous passages filled with traps and secrets of all sorts – fire-spewing statues, explosives, hidden spikes, and worse.

– Collect mystical Relics and an arsenal of weapons to make yourself unstoppable. Battle through hordes of enemies in dark, cavernous passages filled with traps and secrets of all sorts – fire-spewing statues, explosives, hidden spikes, and worse. Play Your Way and Turn Curses to Your Advantage – Corruption builds in you with every step – encourage or ignore it, but each powerful curse can be a double-edged sword.

– Corruption builds in you with every step – encourage or ignore it, but each powerful curse can be a double-edged sword. Greed Will Kill You, Greed Will Save You – Your greed will lead you to death, but that is not an escape. Rise to fight again. Delve deeper again. Defy the malignant deities that linger in this place.

Key Features:

A skill-based roguelike exploring a cruel, dark temple made of endless rooms and corridors.

Swords, spears, bows, guns – wield these and many more.

Light and fire will be your best allies to overcome the threats that lie in the shadows.

Unique curses influence each attempt, putting a twist on every action.

Dozens of enemies, with powerful champions and deadly bosses to face off against.

