TOHU Launches January 28 for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Publisher The Irregular Corporation and developer Fireart Games announced TOHU will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on January 28.

In TOHU, players will experience a brand new adventure game that’s set amongst a world of weird and wonderful fish planets. Explore beautiful landscapes, solve intricate puzzles and discover the truth about a mysterious little girl and her mechanical alter-ego, Cubus. Combining traditional adventure game mechanics with an approachable design, TOHU features a variety of enchanting locations and strange scenarios, including a theatrical stage production filled with wonderful creatures and a topsy-turvy world where staircases lead you in directions that defy physics.

The player can swap between The Girl and Cubus at any time to harness their unique abilities, but keep your wits about you: mystery lurks around every corner and you’ll need to plan, strategize and find creative solutions to intriguing puzzles to proceed.Whether it’s a search for critters needed to power your expanse-traversing fly-ship, or learning how to fire a cannon filled with moustachioed moles, TOHU is packed with an array of quirky and challenging conundrums to overcome.

The adventure begins when The Girl’s peaceful world of the fish planets is disturbed by a strange, shadowy creature. With an intention to only cause chaos, it destroys the sacred engine that is the key to this world – and now all life on the fish planets is under threat. Along the way you’ll also come across eccentric characters like Juncle, your thin-legged robot friend and former caregiver, and a highbrow trader that lives in a bathtub, all while the game’s enchanting story takes players on an unforgettable journey. Set to a soundtrack by Christopher Larkin (Hollow Knight), TOHU combines visual storytelling with a lush, engaging musical composition.

