Boundary Launches Summer 2021 for PS4 and PC

Publisher Skystone Games and developer Studio Surgical Scalpels announced the competitive first-person shooter, Boundary, will launch for the PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam in Summer 2021. It will launch for other platforms at a later date.

Here is an overview of the game:

Set in an alternate near-future timeline where the Space Force is more than a Netflix TV show, Boundary explores space combat like never before. Taking the best of first-person shooter mechanics, adding in Zero-G movement, Surgical Scalpels creates a new visceral experience for fans of competitive shooters. Battle over the remains of space stations or solar arrays on maps that literally defy gravity.

Key Features:

A completely new take on the competitive first-person shooter.

An extremely flexible customization system.

A sprawling collection of open-air gravity-defying maps.

World-class visuals built on Unreal Engine 4.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

