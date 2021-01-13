The Medium Trailer Showcases Ray Tracing - News

Bloober Team has released a new trailer for the upcoming horror game, The Medium, that features ray tracing.

"Thanks to our partnership, the game will utilize the full potential of the latest version of the Unreal Engine 4.25+, alongside Microsoft DirectX Raytracing and NVIDIA DLSS technology at launch," reads the description of the video. "Check out how the RTX technology makes the world of The Medium even more evocative and fascinating!"

View the official RTX trailer below:

The Medium will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC on January 28, 2021.

