Little Nightmares II Demo Out Now for Switch, PS4, and Xbox One

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Tarsier Studios announced the demo for The Little Nightmares II is now available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The demo first launched for PC in December 2020.

Return to a world of charming horror in Little Nightmares II, a suspense adventure game in which you play as Mono, a young boy trapped in a world that has been distorted by the humming transmission of a distant tower.

This demo will let you discover the Wilderness and its bloodthirsty Resident: the Hunter for a taste of the adventures awaiting you in the full game.

Will you dare to face this collection of new, little nightmares?

Little Nightmares II will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on February 11, 2021, and for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 later in 2021.

