Blue Fire Launches February 4 for Switch and PC, Later for PS4 and Xbox One

Publisher Graffiti Games and developer Robi Studios announced Blue Fire will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on February 4 for $19.99, and later for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

"If you’ve been clamoring to play a new challenging 3D platformer then Blue Fire is for you, and we’re thrilled to announce that you can play it very soon," said Robi Studios CEO Gabriel Rosa.

"Nintendo has a storied history of awesome 3D platformers and we think Blue Fire will be the newest game to be part of the pedigree of titles. And if you don’t have a Switch, Blue Fire also plays amazing on PC. We just recommend using a controller."

View the launch date reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

In Blue Fire players journey through the desolate kingdom of Penumbra to discover the hidden secrets of this long-forgotten land. Explore mystical temples, where players will need to master the art of movement to survive increasingly difficult 3D platforming challenges. Along the adventure, players will slash their way through daunting adversaries, encounter survivors and take on strange quests to collect valuable items.

Key Features:

Hardcore Platforming – Leap through deadly traps and master movement to navigate gradually demanding platforming challenges.

– Leap through deadly traps and master movement to navigate gradually demanding platforming challenges. Lost in the Void – Far from Penumbra, there is a lost land called The Void. Find Void entrances throughout the world to uncover abstract platforming challenges that require great mastery to gather the valuable rewards hidden inside.

– Far from Penumbra, there is a lost land called The Void. Find Void entrances throughout the world to uncover abstract platforming challenges that require great mastery to gather the valuable rewards hidden inside. Slash Your Way Through Great Adversaries – Encounter dangerous enemies with distinct fighting styles and partake in intense combat-platforming boss fights.

– Encounter dangerous enemies with distinct fighting styles and partake in intense combat-platforming boss fights. A Haunting World – Travel through the perished world of Penumbra to explore unique areas filled with diverse enemies, sharp 3D platforming challenges, quests, collectibles and more.

– Travel through the perished world of Penumbra to explore unique areas filled with diverse enemies, sharp 3D platforming challenges, quests, collectibles and more. Encounter Peculiar Survivors – A long time has passed since Penumbra fell into darkness, but those that survived the kingdom’s fall will aid your journey to unlock valuable rewards.

– A long time has passed since Penumbra fell into darkness, but those that survived the kingdom’s fall will aid your journey to unlock valuable rewards. Collectibles – Once a rich and lush kingdom, Penumbra is filled with many collectibles and items to discover, loot, collect, sell, trade and purchase.

– Once a rich and lush kingdom, Penumbra is filled with many collectibles and items to discover, loot, collect, sell, trade and purchase. Upgrades – No great warrior can battle the dangers lurking in Penumbra without the proper equipment. Upgrade your swords, collect valuable amulets and unlock new abilities to transform into a fierce fighter.

