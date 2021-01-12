Arkane Studios Developing Fantasy Game Using Unreal Engine 4 - News

Arkane Studios team based in Austin, Texas is developing an unannounced fantasy game using Unreal Engine 4. This is according to the LinkedIn profile of senior visual effects artist at Arkane Austin Lisa Charriere. She has been working at Arkane Studios since October 2018.

Arkane Austin developed the Dishonored games, as well as the most recent Prey game. It is possible the two franchises have been put on hold for now while the developer works on the unannounced fantasy game.

Arkane Studios Austin is working on a fantasy game using Unreal Engine 4. pic.twitter.com/2RGQTf3A6E — Timur222 (@bogorad222) January 12, 2021

