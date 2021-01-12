Stronghold: Warlords Delayed to March 9 - News

Firefly Studios announced Stronghold: Warlords has been delayed from January 26 to March 9. This is after it was previously delayed from its original September 29, 2020 release date. The game will launch for PC via Steam.

We have an important announcement to make regarding the release date of Stronghold: Warlords to share with you all today. pic.twitter.com/PyuFTxujAJ — Firefly Studios - ⚔ Stronghold: Warlords March 9th (@fireflyworlds) January 11, 2021

Here is an overview of the game:

For the first time ever Stronghold: Warlords allows you to recruit, upgrade and command AI lords across the battlefield in the form of in-game ‘Warlords’. Each warlord under your command boosts your strategic prowess with unique perks, characteristics and upgradeable abilities. Put them to work for your industry, fortifying borders, forging weapons or team up for a pincer attack! Each campaign mission, skirmish game and multiplayer battle means a fresh set of warlords to command and a completely new way to play Stronghold.

The next chapter in Firefly Studios' real-time strategy series, Stronghold: Warlords is the first game to recreate the castle economies of East Asia. In Warlords players take command of Mongol hordes, imperial warriors and samurai clansmen as they lay siege to Japanese castles and fortified Chinese cities. Besiege historical warlords using new gunpowder-fuelled siege weapons and classic units across 31 campaign missions, multiplayer, skirmish and free build modes.

Key Features:

CONQUER AND COMMAND WARLORDS across the battlefield unlocking more powerful castles, armies and abilities.

across the battlefield unlocking more powerful castles, armies and abilities. RELIVE HISTORICAL CAMPAIGNS from 3rd century BC China, to the rise of the Tokugawa shogunate and coming of the Mongol Empire.

from 3rd century BC China, to the rise of the Tokugawa shogunate and coming of the Mongol Empire. RECRUIT NEW UNITS including imperial fire lancers, disciplined samurai, Mongolian horse archers and deadly ninja.

including imperial fire lancers, disciplined samurai, Mongolian horse archers and deadly ninja. RAZE YOUR ENEMIES with the arrival of gunpowder and new siege weapons like the hwacha arrow launcher, siege tower and fire oxen!

with the arrival of gunpowder and new siege weapons like the hwacha arrow launcher, siege tower and fire oxen! BECOME THE GREATEST LORD through fear or admiration using a range of medieval entertainment, taxation and torture.

