Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Next-Gen Upgrade Out Now

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer Respawn Entertainment have released the next-generation upgrade update for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The update optimizes the game for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. Users who own the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions can get the next-generation upgrade for free.

Here is an overview of the next-generation upgrade:

High Level Summary of Features:

Improved framerate on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5

Improved dynamic resolution ranges, for a higher resolution experience on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5

Improved post-processing resolution for Xbox Series X and PS5. (Not Xbox Series S)

Console Specifics:

Xbox Series S

Framerate has been increased to 60 FPS (up from 45 FPS)

Xbox Series X Performance mode

Framerate has been increased to 60 FPS

Dynamic resolution added in the range of 1080p to 1440p

Xbox Series X Normal mode (non-performance mode)

Postprocessing has been increased to 4K

Dynamic resolution in the range of 1512p to 2160p

PlayStation 5

Framerate has been increased to 60 FPS (up from 45 FPS)

Postprocessing increased to 1440p

Dynamic resolution has been disabled and the game is rendering at 1200p (up from 810-1080p)

