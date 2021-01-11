Lords of the Fallen 2 in Development for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher CI Games announced Lords of the Fallen 2 is in development by internal studio Hexworks for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

"Lords of the Fallen 2 is our largest project in terms of the whole of CI Games," said CI Games CEO Marek Tymiński. "The previous game was a full priced, full featured release and we’re approaching the next one with an even larger scope. The sequel will move the franchise to dark fantasy and will offer a revised and challenging combat system."

The game was first announced a few years ago and had a goal of being a AA game. However, the scope of the game has "grown immensely." The developer is "working on a fully featured game that has a strong chance to not only make the franchise becoming more popular among Soulsborne/Souls-like communities and beyond, but establish it as a long-running franchise for CI alongside Sniper Ghost Warrior."

