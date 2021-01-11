Xbox Reveals Pulse Red Xbox Series X|S Controller - News

Microsoft has announced a fourth color variant of its Xbox Series X|S controllers. The fourth color variant is called Pulse Red and is unsurprisingly a red color.

The other three color variants are Carbon Black (included in the Xbox Series X), Robot White (included in the Xbox Series S), and Shock Blue.

"With a vivid, fiery-red topcase and crisp, white backcase, the new Pulse Red controller brings the same energy and equally striking color as the Shock Blue," reads the Xbox Wire post. "Matte black triggers, bumpers, and hybrid D-pad reduce slip against sweaty fingers and thumbs for greater control, while a textured dot pattern on the triggers and bumpers to keep your grip locked in.

"Dynamic Latency Input delivers controller inputs more frequently to your Xbox Series X|S for a more responsive gaming experience and seemingly instantaneous action.

The controller’s buttons, including the new Share button, can be custom mapped just the way you like using the Xbox Accessories app. Set the Share button to capture screenshots, start/stop recording, or even to record what just happened, then share your best, worst or funniest moments with friends and followers right from the console dashboard or your Android phone with the Xbox app for mobile."

