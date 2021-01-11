IO Interactive Reveals All Locations in Hitman III - News

Ahead of its release later this month, IO Interactive has revealed all six locations in Hitman III.

Read the list of locations below:

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

The game starts in Dubai, with Agent 47 literally on top of the world.

Experience the grandeur and decadence of Dubai at the opening ceremony of the tallest building in the world. Join an excited crowd to witness the breath-taking scenery and explore the top floors of this exquisite building – both inside and out.

Dartmoor, United Kingdom

After the events in Dubai, 47 heads to England.

Travel to the historic Thornbridge Manor in Dartmoor for a mission with a murder mystery twist. Choose your own path to your objectives or take on the role of detective to solve a murder and eliminate your target. Two birds, one disguise.

Berlin, Germany

At the mid-way point of the game, 47 is en-route to Germany.

Head to the outskirts of Berlin, a city known for its fairytales, vibrant style and chaotic nightlife. Whether you’re looking for a place to reflect and recuperate or want to experience the dizzying adrenaline rush of an epic rave, Berlin will help you find both of those things and everything in between.

Chongqing, China

As the story intensifies, 47 arrives in China.

Under the flickering neon lights of busy cafes and amidst a flurry of small shops and food stands crammed into tight streets, Chongqing offers travellers a respite from the demands of everyday life. This megacity is a transportation hub with plenty of secrets off the beaten path.

Mendoza, Argentina

Hitman III‘s penultimate mission takes Agent 47 to Argentina.

As one of the most well-known wine regions in South America, Mendoza is the perfect place to take in the beautiful sights and acquired tastes of Argentina. From the sloping hills to the modern vineyards, there’s plenty of opportunity to explore.

Carpathian Mountains, Romania

Hitman III‘s epilogue sees Agent 47 return to Romania.

The final mission in the World of Assassination trilogy takes you to the Carpathian Mountains.

Here is an overview of the game:

Powered by IO Interactive’s proprietary Glacier engine, Hitman III puts you in full control of Agent 47’s deadly abilities, his razor-sharp instincts and his entire arsenal of weapons and tools that you can use to master the art of assassination. Get to grips with the new camera that can open locks and analyze your performance with the return of post-mission Playstyles that are awarded based on how you complete missions.

On next-gen consoles, Hitman III will support 4K visuals, 60 frames per second, HDR, and faster loading times. The game will also bring refinements to interaction animation and AI, as well as Glacier’s crowd technology that will allow up to 300 NPCs in a location at once.

Hitman III players can import locations from the previous games in the trilogy and have more than 20 locations under one roof. All of the improvements to rendering, animation and AI introduced with Hitman III can be enjoyed across all three games, making Hitman III the ultimate place to play the entire World of Assassination trilogy.

Hitman III will also support PlayStation VR at launch in January 2021—but it’s not only Hitman III locations that are supported. Every location from the World of Assassination trilogy can be enjoyed in VR when you play them through Hitman III.

Hitman III will launch for the Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via the Epic Games Store, and Google Stadia on January 20. Hitman III – Cloud Version is also in development for the Nintendo Switch.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

