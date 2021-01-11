Disjunction Launches January 28 - News

Publisher Sold Out and developer Ape Tribe Games announced the cyberpunk stealth action RPG, Disjunction, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and GOG on January 28.

2048. Following the arrest of a prominent community leader, New York stands in disarray. Suspicions and allegations run rife throughout the city, as an insidious drug known as ‘Shard’ spreads throughout the underworld. With the city’s future in doubt, three hardened citizens rise to discover the truth and uncover a conspiracy threatening to alter the city’s fate.

Inspired by tech noir classics, Disjunction is an intensely atmospheric stealth-action RPG that follows a trinity of interwoven narratives, and features a reactive story where your actions have real, persistent consequences. Choose your playstyle and use an arsenal of futuristic tech, cybernetic upgrades and weapons to blast through levels in brutally fast combat, or take a silent approach by using stealth and non-lethal takedowns to leave without a trace. Nobody needs to die… unless you decide they must.

Challenging stealth-action gameplay that lets you play the way that suits your style, whether it’s sneaking through levels or attacking head-on.

Three playable characters, each with individual abilities, cybernetic upgrades and talents to customize your playstyle.

A reactive story where the player’s choices have real consequences.

Stylized pixel art environments and characters.

Atmospheric musical score by composer Dan Farley.

