Best RPG of 2020

Best RPG of 2020 - Article

by Chinh Tran , posted 5 hours ago / 597 Views

RPG gamers had a lot to look forward to in 2020 as long-awaited games were finally released. In fact, we may very well never see a year like this again, where so many games from the RPG genre at last got into the hands of gamers who had waited eagerly for years - even over a decade in some cases - for them to come out.

Final Fantasy VII Remake released in April, a whole 23 years after the original first found a spot in the hearts of gamers everywhere. In July, Paper Mario: The Origami King released with a new and unique combat system. November saw the release of Demon's Souls as a launch title for the PlayStation 5 and showed us why the original launched a sub-genre of games that thrives today. And December saw the controversial launch of Cyberpunk 2077, and those with capable hardware were transported to an authentic cyberpunk city of the future.

  

The Shortlist:

  

Final Fantasy VII Remake

  

Paper Mario: The Origami King

  

Demon's Souls

  

Cyberpunk 2077

  

   

   

  

The Winner:

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Runner-up: Demon's Souls

Over two decades after the original game that arguably made the original PlayStation a must-have console, Square Enix was back at it again with Final Fantasy VII Remake. This time the company helped send the PlayStation 4 off as Sony's primary console in resounding fashion. With a revamped and exciting combat system, new and fleshed out story beats, and iconic characters that stand the test of time, Final Fantasy VII Remake is VGChartz's Best RPG of 2020.


7 Comments
Jumpin (1 hour ago)

Xenoblade Chronicles Remaster is my favourite RPG of the year.

  • +3
Red_Beard (4 hours ago)

No contest for me: Trails of Cold Steel IV

  • +2
rapsuperstar31 (4 hours ago)

My RPG of the year was Bug Fables on the Switch!

  • +1
Ka-pi96 (4 hours ago)

Gotta say I'm really not a fan of remakes/remasters winning GOTY awards. So to have the top 2 both be remakes/remasters? eww

  • +1
Nuvendil Ka-pi96 (2 hours ago)

In FFVII it's basically a new game but yeah, Demon's Souls is pretty much a straightforward remake/remaster. At that point may as well bump Paper Mario and have Xenoblade on the list.

  • -2
Leynos (4 hours ago)

Pathetic a broken ass game like CP2077 makes it and not a masterpiece like Xenoblade

  • -1
SanAndreasX (1 hour ago)

FFVII Remake is great, though nothing will top the original. But if we were counting straight remakes/remasters, Xenoblade Chronicles wins.

  • -2