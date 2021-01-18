Most Anticipated Game of 2021 - Article

/ 711 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

New years always bring exciting new possibilities and games to look forward to. 2021 is not just a new year, but coincides with the start of a whole new generation of consoles and new games that promise to look better, load faster, and push boundaries further than ever before. It will be a year when developers need prove to us why we need to invest in those new consoles. Beyond that, all five of our nominees are also from fan favorite franchises and have a strong lineage to live up to.

Note that only games with official 2021 release windows, or which were considered likely to release in 2021, were eligible for this award.

The Shortlist:

God of War: Ragnarok

Halo Infinite

Horizon Forbidden West

Monster Hunter Rise

Resident Evil Village





The Winner:





God of War: Ragnarok

Runner-up: Halo Infinite

2018's God of War was our, and many other outlets', Overall Game of the Year. It took the franchise in a much welcomed, story-focused direction. It fleshed out the character of Kratos in a way that caught many of us by surprise, and added a whole new pantheon of gods and creatures into the lore. Even with this drastic change of focus, the action that the franchise was known for wasn't sacrificed, but was instead concentrated into a more basic and visceral form. The world design, exploration, writing, and voice acting were all top shelf examples of game design.

Even with the many other great games scheduled for 2021 it’s not a huge surprise then that the sequel to God of War is our Most Anticipated Game of 2021. It’s got a lot to live up to, not just because God of War (2018) was so good, but also because it needs to help show us why the PS5 is a future you should be a part of.

More Articles