The Best Action/Adventure Games of 2020 took players to a variety of places and time periods while introducing them to characters both lovable and detestable. Ubisoft took us on a Viking age journey from Norway to Britain with Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Sucker Punch convincingly teleported players back to Medieval Japan during the Mongol invasion with Ghost of Tsushima. Insomniac once again allowed players to web-sling through modern day New York in Spider-Man: Miles Morales. And Naughty Dog forced players to survive a post-apocalyptic Seattle in The Last of Us Part II.

The Shortlist:

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Ghost of Tsushima

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

The Last of Us Part II

The Winner:

Ghost of Tsushima

Runner-up: The Last of Us Part II

If the teams at Sony Interactive Entertainment know how to do one thing well it's create incredible action/adventure games. Nowhere is this better proven than in 2020, with a trio of games that took the top three spots on the shortlist. Despite going up against incredibly popular established franchises, Sucker Punch's Ghost of Tsushima was able to take the overall top spot. With atmospheric presentation, strong gameplay systems, and a diverse island to explore, Ghost of Tsushima is VGChartz's Best Action/Adventure Game of 2020.

