Best Action/Adventure Game of 2020

Best Action/Adventure Game of 2020 - Article

by Chinh Tran , posted 4 hours ago / 574 Views

The Best Action/Adventure Games of 2020 took players to a variety of places and time periods while introducing them to characters both lovable and detestable. Ubisoft took us on a Viking age journey from Norway to Britain with Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Sucker Punch convincingly teleported players back to Medieval Japan during the Mongol invasion with Ghost of Tsushima. Insomniac once again allowed players to web-sling through modern day New York in Spider-Man: Miles Morales. And Naughty Dog forced players to survive a post-apocalyptic Seattle in The Last of Us Part II.

  

The Shortlist:

  

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

  

Ghost of Tsushima

  

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

  

The Last of Us Part II

  

  

  

  

The Winner:

Ghost of Tsushima

Runner-up: The Last of Us Part II

If the teams at Sony Interactive Entertainment know how to do one thing well it's create incredible action/adventure games. Nowhere is this better proven than in 2020, with a trio of games that took the top three spots on the shortlist. Despite going up against incredibly popular established franchises, Sucker Punch's Ghost of Tsushima was able to take the overall top spot. With atmospheric presentation, strong gameplay systems, and a diverse island to explore, Ghost of Tsushima is VGChartz's Best Action/Adventure Game of 2020.


3 Comments
Arkus (4 hours ago)

Didn't this site give Ghost of Tsushima a 5 out of 10 in their review of the game?

  • +3
axumblade Arkus (4 hours ago)

Thankfully the voting is done by the community and staff instead of just that 1 person. I still don't get why it was scored so low.

  • +5
icykai (2 hours ago)

well deserved

  • 0