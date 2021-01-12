Best Fighting Game of 2020

By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close

by Nicholas Taylor , posted 6 hours ago / 642 Views

Although 2020 hasn't been a premier year for new fighting game releases, as most big name franchises are seeing a steady release of content for existing titles, there have been a few new candidates for players to enjoy. From anime-styled fantasy fighters, to realistic UFC adaptations, and even crazy crustacean showdowns, which one managed to keep our attention throughout 2020?

 

The Shortlist:

 

Granblue Fantasy Versus

Fighting Game of the Year 2020 Nominee 2

  

My Hero: One's Justice 2

Fighting Game of the Year 2020 Nominee 3

  

EA Sports UFC 4

Fighting Game of the Year 2020 Nominee 1

  

Fight Crab

Fighting Game of the Year 2020 Nominee 4

  

  

  

  

The Winner:

Fighting Game of the Year 2020 Winner

Granblue Fantasy Versus

Runner-up: EA Sports UFC 4

As the lone traditional fighting game of the bunch, it might not be that much of a surprise to see the Arc System Works-developed and CyGames-published fighting game spin-off taking home the gold. Bringing the expansive world of Granblue Fantasy to high-definition consoles in a spectacularly beautiful fighting game filled to the brim with personality and engaging gameplay, Granblue Fantasy Versus would've been a serious contender in any year, and lands in first place here in 2020. Thankfully for its devoted player base it has tons more content coming up in 2021 as well.


7 Comments
mZuzek (6 hours ago)

Not the best year for fighting games

ARamdomGamer (5 hours ago)

Lack of Them Fightin Herds love, even in the shortlist, hurts.

Rangerborn12 ARamdomGamer (5 hours ago)

Agreed. Super underrated.

coolbeans ARamdomGamer (2 hours ago)

Would've loved to have thrown a vote its way, but I simply didn't put any time towards it.

CaptainExplosion (3 hours ago)

Oh god, I forgot about Fight Crab. Now I wanna try it. XD

Rangerborn12 (5 hours ago)

Atleast there's no One Punch Man here.

Darwinianevolution (5 hours ago)

Fight Crab looks amazing, I can't believe I didn't hear about it last year...

