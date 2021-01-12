Best Fighting Game of 2020 - Article

Although 2020 hasn't been a premier year for new fighting game releases, as most big name franchises are seeing a steady release of content for existing titles, there have been a few new candidates for players to enjoy. From anime-styled fantasy fighters, to realistic UFC adaptations, and even crazy crustacean showdowns, which one managed to keep our attention throughout 2020?

The Shortlist:

Granblue Fantasy Versus

My Hero: One's Justice 2

EA Sports UFC 4

Fight Crab

The Winner:

Granblue Fantasy Versus

Runner-up: EA Sports UFC 4

As the lone traditional fighting game of the bunch, it might not be that much of a surprise to see the Arc System Works-developed and CyGames-published fighting game spin-off taking home the gold. Bringing the expansive world of Granblue Fantasy to high-definition consoles in a spectacularly beautiful fighting game filled to the brim with personality and engaging gameplay, Granblue Fantasy Versus would've been a serious contender in any year, and lands in first place here in 2020. Thankfully for its devoted player base it has tons more content coming up in 2021 as well.

